PM Modi Seeks Maa Kushmanda’s Blessings For Various Endeavors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda and sought her blessings for various endeavors.

” We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her, ” tweeted the Prime Minister.

<>

We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her. pic.twitter.com/fdC3YA9fto — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021

</>