Maa Kushmanda
National

PM Modi Seeks Maa Kushmanda’s Blessings For Various Endeavors

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda and sought her blessings for various endeavors.

” We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her, ” tweeted the Prime Minister.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 7726 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twelve − 11 =

Breaking