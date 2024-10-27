New Delhi: On the occasion of Infantry Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to honor the bravery and dedication of the Indian Infantry. In his tweet, he praised the indomitable spirit and courage of all ranks and veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect the nation.

“On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian,” tweeted PM Modi.

Infantry Day is celebrated annually on October 27 to commemorate the first military action by independent India in 1947, when the Indian Army repelled the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir. This day is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the infantry soldiers who have played a crucial role in defending the nation’s sovereignty.