PM Modi ‘Roadshow’: EC Responds To Congress Claims, Says ‘No Proof’

Reacting to the Congress claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a “roadshow” before casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 on Monday, the Election Commission said that the allegation is unfounded and the people were outside the polling booth on their own.

Additional chief electoral officer Kuldeep Arya said: “The Congress party complained about PM walking to booth. We asked for an immediate report from the election officer in Ahmedabad. As per the report it doesn’t get established that it was a roadshow and the crowd was there on its own.”

PM Modi cast his vote at the polling station, set up in a school in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city. Ahead of the commencement of polling, the Prime Minister urged the voters to turn out in large numbers and informed that he too will be casting his vote.

“Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged: “During the polling day, PM Modi did a roadshow of two & half hours while he went to cast his vote. Will appeal to EC against it, seems like Election Commission is willingly under pressure.”

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil took a dig at the Congress, saying: “Congress has the right to complain but PM Modi did not do any roadshow today [Monday]. He did not violate any rule. He walked from the car to the voting centre. Those naming this as a roadshow are clearly showing their disappointment.”