PM Modi Returns After State Visits To US, Egypt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which he signed several landmark agreements. He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. Other BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir were also present to welcome him.

The Prime Minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, US President Joe Biden gave him a red-carpet welcome at the White House. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by PM Modi’s address to US Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

Several major deals were finalised to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-profile state visit to the US. He was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He concluded his first-ever visit to Egypt Sunday evening. During the visit, he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.