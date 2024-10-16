New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sakariya Membership Campaign aimed at strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level by increasing the party’s active membership. The members have to register 50 members at the booth level or assembly level to become active members so that they can be elected and contribute to the growth of the party. This membership drive will continue till October 31, and will focus on expanding the network to traditional BJP supporters, youth and farmers.

“Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As a BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today in the presence of our national President, JP Nadda. This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress,” PM Modi wrote on X.”In order to be an Active Member, a Karyakarta has to register 50 members either at a single booth or in a Vidhan Sabha seat. Such Karyakartas will be eligible to contest elections for a Mandal Committee and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come,” PM added.

The BJP’s active membership drive, which began on October 18, will continue till October 31. The target is for party workers and leaders to register 100 new members, so they will be eligible for active membership. Every active member is required to pay a subscription fee of Rs 100 through the NaMo app. The plan is designed to increase the grassroots level and expand the party’s base across the country.

The BJP has traditionally focused on recruiting members from non-BJP voters, including SC, ST and ST communities, as well as youth and farmers. The goal is to attract more active members to these groups and increas

The BJP’s membership campaign, which began in September, has gained significant momentum, particularly through offline efforts. So far, 45 lakh members have registered online, and 15 lakh through offline means, bringing the total membership to 60 lakh in Rajasthan alone. With technical challenges affecting online registration in rural and tribal areas, the party has emphasised offline methods to accelerate membership growth. The campaign is expected to surpass its target soon.

