PM Modi Remembers Rani Velu Nachiyar On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti.”

<>

Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

</>

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first queen to fight against the British colonial power in India.

She is known among Tamils as Veeramangai.

She was the princess of Ramanathapuram and the only child of Raja Chellamuthu vijayaragunatha Sethupathy and Rani Sakandhimuthal of the Ramnad kingdom.