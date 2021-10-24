PM Modi Remembers Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda During ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday remembered tribal freedom fighter from Odisha, Birsa Munda also known as ‘Dharti Aaba’.

The Prime Minister hailed his bravery and said he taught us to be proud of our culture and roots.

” Bhagwan Birsa Munda was always at the forefront while helping the poor and the distressed. He also made society aware towards eliminating social evils. Who can forget his leadership during the UI-gulan movement,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further hailed the “collective spirit” of 13-crore Indians upon the country completing the memorable milestone of one billion or 100 crore coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses.

All About Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda was a young freedom fighter and a tribal leader, whose spirit of activism in the late nineteenth century, is remembered to be a strong mark of protest against British rule in India.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa spent much of his childhood moving from one village to another with his parents. He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He received his early education at Salga under the guidance of his teacher Jaipal Nag. On the recommendation of Jaipal Nag, Birsa converted to Christianity in order to join the German Mission school. He, however, opted out of the school after a few years.

The impact of Christianity was felt in the way he came to relate to religion later. Having gained awareness of the British colonial ruler and the efforts of the missionaries to convert tribals to Christianity, Birsa started the faith of ‘Birsait’. Soon members of the Munda and Oraon community started joining the Birsait sect and it turned into a challenge to British conversion activities.

During the period, 1886 to 1890, Birsa Munda spent a large amount of time in Chaibasa which was close to the centre of the Sardars agitation. The activities of the Sardars had a strong impact on the mind of the young Birsa, who soon became a part of the anti-missionary and anti-government program. By the time he left Chaibasa in 1890, Birsa was strongly entrenched in the movement against the British oppression of the tribal communities.

On March 3, 1900, Birsa Munda was arrested by the British police while he was sleeping with his tribal guerilla army at Jamkopai forest in Chakradharpur. He died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900 at a young age of 25.