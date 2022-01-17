Bharat Ratna MGR
PM Modi Remembers Bharat Ratna MGR On His Birth Anniversary

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment. His schemes brought a positive change in the lives of the poor. His cinematic brilliance is also widely acclaimed.”

