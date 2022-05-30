PM Modi Releases Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES scheme for children via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the programme.

The children, along with their guardians and the district magistrate concerned, joined the event through virtual mode.

The government launched the initiative on May 29 last year to support children who lost parents, legal guardians, adoptive parents or surviving parents to Covid-19 between March 11, 2020 and February 28, 2022, and covers children aged 18 or below. The World Health Organisation (WHO) characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 3, 2020.

According to the ministry, as many as 3,806 children below age of 18 and 539 children above 18 will be covered under the benefits.