PM Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament

New Delhi: During the second leg of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative stamp and a special Rs 75 coin during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his belief that the structure will contribute to the establishment of political consensus and represent a liberation from the mentality of subjugation.

In his message, conveyed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, he expressed hope that the new building would effectively address the aspirations of the Indian people.

Dhankhar also emphasized that the new Parliament building would bear witness to the progress and development of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday morning.