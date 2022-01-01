PM Modi Releases 10th Installment Of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN Scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (January 1), has released 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing.

More than 10.09 crore (100 million) farmers across India will be benefited from the scheme.

Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The virtual event was attended by as many as nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions.

The 9th installment of PM-KISAN was released in August 2021.

With the released latest tranche, the total amount provided under the scheme has touched about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in the February 2019 Budget. The first installment was for the period December 2018 to March 2019.