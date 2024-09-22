New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to the conservation of rhinos, one of the planet’s most iconic species.

In his statement, the Prime Minister expressed immense pride in India’s role as a sanctuary for a large population of one-horned rhinos. He also encouraged citizens to visit Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a renowned habitat for these animals. “Today, on World Rhino Day, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years. It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he posted on social media.

World Rhino Day, celebrated annually on September 22, aims to raise awareness about the critical need for rhino conservation. India, home to the greater one-horned rhinoceros, has made significant strides in protecting this species through various conservation programs and anti-poaching measures.

The Prime Minister’s call to action underscores the ongoing commitment of the Indian government and its citizens to safeguard the future of rhinos. As global attention focuses on the plight of these endangered animals, India’s efforts serve as a beacon of hope and a model for conservation worldwide.