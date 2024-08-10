PM Modi Reiterates Commitment to Protect Lions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting lions on the occasion of World Lion Day on Saturday.

He said on X, “On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news.”

