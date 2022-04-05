PM Modi Recalls India’s Glorious aritime history on National Maritime Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has recalled India’s glorious maritime history on National Maritime Day.

Stating importance of maritime sector towards India’s economic growth, he said that in the last 8 years Government of India has focussed on port-led development which is essential for economic growth and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He also emphasized that Government of India is taking an adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity.

In a thread of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India’s economic growth. In the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities.”

“In the last 8 years the Government of India has focussed on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient. Waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets.”

“While we are leveraging the maritime sector for economic progress and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are also taking adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity which India is proud of is safeguarded.”

