PM Modi Reaches New York, Receives Warm Welcome From US Delegates

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York to commence the first leg of his US visit. He was warmly received by US delegates upon his arrival.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He left for the US this morning (June 20).

Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Modi will also be paying his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now ‘proudly adorns’ the North Lawn of the UN headquarters where a yoga session will also be conducted.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in an interview that the yoga celebration this year will be a very ‘unique occasion’ because it was PM Modi who had given this vision and it was his leadership that ensured that June 21 every year is celebrated as International Yoga Day.