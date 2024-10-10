New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, calling him a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul.

Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. According to reports, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

PM Modi took to X and expressed deep sorrow over the death of the renowned industrialist. In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi acknowledged Tata’s unwavering leadership of one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also praised Tata for his commitment to philanthropy and social causes, particularly in areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare.

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he said.

Recalling his personal interactions with the late industrialist, PM Modi said, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled Ratan Tata’s death and said that India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics.

“A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe,” the President said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief over Ratan Tata’s death and called him a man with vision.

“Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and said that he was saddened by the death of “legendary industrialist and true nationalist”.

“He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Amit Shah said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed Ratan Tata as a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

“India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss,” Stalin posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended condolences to Ratan Tata’s family.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Singh said.

