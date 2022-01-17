PM Modi Proposes ‘P-3’ Approach At WEF Davos Agenda 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on Monday and proposed the ‘P-3’ approach. The P-3 approach stands for “pro-planet people”.

“There was a time when India had a reputation for license raj. Most sectors were controlled by the government. I understand the challenges business entities have faced in India,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister at the conference said that, India is promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’. By reducing our Corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive.

He added, “We are working relentlessly to address each and every challenge. Today, India is promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’. Government control is being reduced. By simplifying and lowering its corporate tax rates, India has made it the most competitive in the world.”

He added that the Government of India has introduced big reforms in the IT sector and BPO-related outdated telecom regulations.

The World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda Virtual Summit will host world leaders and heads of important institutions and organisations around the world who will discuss and present their ideas on how to address them.