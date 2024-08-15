PM Modi Promises 75,000 New Medical Seats in Next 5 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that the Indian government plans to create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years.

This decision, part of a broader effort to expand the nation’s healthcare infrastructure, was revealed during his address to the nation on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the government’s accomplishments over the last decade, particularly in the healthcare sector. “In the last 10 years, we have ensured that there are nearly 1 lakh medical seats. Nearly 25,000 youngsters go abroad for medical education, and they are having to go to such places that it astonishes me,” he stated.

Recognising the growing demand for medical education within the country, he added, “Due to this, we have decided that in the next five years, we will create 75,000 new medical seats.”

PM Modi emphasised the government’s commitment to increasing the number of hospitals and medical seats in India.

He acknowledged that this move would not only fulfil the dreams of many aspiring doctors but also enhance the country’s overall healthcare capacity.

“We have expanded the health infrastructure by sanctioning an increase in the number of hospitals. We have also announced an increase in the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges so that our children can fulfil their dream of serving the nation as doctors,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements of students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, particularly in the fields of science and technology.

“There are 100 schools in my country where children are making satellites and also aspiring to release them one day. Today, thousands of tinkering labs are inspiring millions of children to take up the path of science and technology,” Modi noted.

He encouraged the youth by saying, “Today there is no dearth of opportunities, as many opportunities as you want, this country is capable of creating more opportunities. Sky’s the limit.”