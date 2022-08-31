PM Modi, Prez Murmu condole passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family.”

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi: The President tweeted: “Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday, August 27. The funeral took place on Tuesday, August 30, informed party communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet on Wednesday.

Several leaders took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the Congress chief after senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the news.

Sonia Gandhi went abroad last week to meet her ailing mother. She is also slated to undergo medical checkups and treatment. Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accompanied her.