PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also reached the Sadaiv Atal memorial to pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

Before heading to the memorial, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people.”