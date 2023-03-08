PM Modi, President Murmu Extend Holi Wishes

New Delhi: Colourful festivities to mark Holi are underway, unburdened by coronavirus fears for the first time in three years. The spring festival sees millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of the festival of Holi. “Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life,” he tweeted. “Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!,” the PM added.

होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे। Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

उल्लास और उमंग के पर्व होली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। स्नेह और भाईचारे का यह त्योहार हमारे विविधतापूर्ण समाज के जीवंत रंगों और सौहार्द का प्रतीक है। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि रंगों का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2023

The festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country today with shades of pink and blue, green and yellow in the air.

The festival is being celebrated in its full zeal and spirit for the first after two-years hiatus induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though Holi is being celebrated today, the festivities arrived early as people started playing with colours a day or two ahead of the festival. Symbolic with Holi, the towns of Mathura and Vrindavan witnessed the ‘Krishna-Leela’ and ‘Lathmar Holi’.