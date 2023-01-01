PM Modi, President Murmu, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation

New Delhi: As the world bid farewell to 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the first day of New Year 2023 and hoped for the coming times to be filled with “happiness and success.”

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2023 brings new inspirations, goals and achievements in the lives of people. The President asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

In a tweet, she wrote, Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the nation. He said to welcome the new year with resolution that will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity.”

“Best wishes and congratulations to everyone for the new year-2023! Welcome the new year with a new resolution that we will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity. Let us all make joint efforts to ensure peace, health, harmony and prosperity in life,” he tweeted in Hindi.

सभी को नववर्ष-2023 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं और बधाई! नये साल का स्वागत इस नये संकल्प के साथ करें कि हम भारत को प्रगति और समृद्धि की नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जायेंगे। आइए, जीवन में शांति, स्वास्थ्य, सौहार्द और खुशहाली सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम सब मिलकर साझा प्रयास करें। #Welcome2023 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra to wish everyone a happy new year and said, “it is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love.”