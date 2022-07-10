Eid-Ul-Adha
NationalTop News

PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Wishes On Eid-Ul-Adha

By Haraprasad Das
59

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

 

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind extended Eid-ul-Zuha’s wishes to all fellow citizens.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Allah.

Haraprasad Das 17505 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking