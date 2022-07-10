PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Wishes On Eid-Ul-Adha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind extended Eid-ul-Zuha’s wishes to all fellow citizens.

ईद-उज़-ज़ुहा के अवसर पर, सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर हमारे मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को मुबारकबाद। ईद-उज़-ज़ुहा का त्‍योहार बलिदान और मानव सेवा का प्रतीक है। आइए, इस अवसर पर मानव जाति की सेवा के लिए खुद को समर्पित करने और देश की खुशहाली तथा समग्र विकास के लिए काम करने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2022

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Allah.