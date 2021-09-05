Krishan Nagar
PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Krishan Nagar on winning gold at Paralympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday took to social media to congratulate India’s para-shuttler Krishna Nagar for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 class final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

Second seeded Nagar saw off his rival from Hong Kong 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final. A soon as the shuttler won the face-off, reactions began to pour in on social media.

