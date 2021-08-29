PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Bhavina Patel for landing Paralympic silver in table tennis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Bhavina Patel on securing a historic silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Patel conceded a straight-game to China’s Ying Zhou in the final of the table tennis (class 4) event to bag a silver in Tokyo.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi wrote, “The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics.”

“Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers, winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement,” tweeted President Kovind.

Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralymic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 final on Sunday. The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes. With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games.