PM Modi Presents Four BHISHM Cubes to Ukraine for Emergency Medical Care

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes to the Government of Ukraine today.

President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the humanitarian assistance. The Cubes will help in expeditious treatment of the injured and contribute to saving precious lives.

Each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations. It also includes surgical equipment for a basic Operation Room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube has the capacity to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the Cube.

The gesture underscores India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.