New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today prayed to Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today in Navratri, I bow down to the feet of Maa Chandraghanta! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with a successful life. This prayer of hers is for all of you…”

नवरात्रि में आज मां चंद्रघंटा के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन! देवी मां अपने सभी भक्तों को यशस्वी जीवन का आशीष प्रदान करें। आप सभी के लिए उनकी यह स्तुति… pic.twitter.com/IAWITOK81J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2024

