PM Modi Prays For Good Health Of Cricketer Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the road accident in which cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered critical injuries. The PM has prayed for his good health.

Taking to his twitter account, Modi wrote “Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being.”

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Pant’s luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

Pant, who was driving to his hometown Roorkee, dozed off, and the vehicle hit the divider before bursting into flames, he said.

The driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car, he said, adding the car was completely charred in the accident.

“Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun,” he added.