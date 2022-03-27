PM Modi praises Odisha youth Rahul Maharana for plastic waste cleaning initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today praised Rahul Maharana of Odisha for his initiatives and efforts to clean plastic garbage.

“Rahul goes to the pilgrimage sites in Puri early in the morning every Sunday, and clears the plastic garbage there. He has cleaned hundreds of kilos of plastic garbage and dirt so far. As citizens, we must carry out our duties, whether it is cleanliness, nutrition or vaccination… all these efforts also help us in staying healthy,” the PM said.

Maharana had launched a drive on January 8 to clean plastic waste in several parts of the state and had cleared almost 1000 kg of waste single-handedly.

He had earlier carried out similar drive at Pir Jahania beach, Rushikulya mass nesting site and other places.

The 22-year-old youth of Ambadiha village in Khurda works as a security guard with a private company in Bhubaneswar.