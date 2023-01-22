PM Modi
PM Modi Praises CJI’s Efforts To Make SC Judgment In Regional Languages

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the thought of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud about making SC judgments available in regional languages.

The Prime Minister tweeted “At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters.”

The Prime Minister added “India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The Central Government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s ‘Matru Bhasha.”

