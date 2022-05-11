PM Modi Pays Tributes To Scientists On National Technology Day 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the scientists on the occasion of National Technology Day.

Modi took to Twitter to “express gratitude to our brilliant scientists”. Sharing a video, the Prime Minister wrote: “Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”

India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11 it was on this day in 1998 the country successfully conducted the famous Pokhran nuclear tests.