Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the hardworking son of Mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. This great hero of the freedom movement sacrificed his life while fighting against foreign rule. His dedication and service to the motherland will always be remembered with reverence.”