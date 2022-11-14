PM Modi Pays Tributes To Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniv
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has paid tributes to the former Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :
“On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation.”
<>
On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022
</>
Comments are closed.