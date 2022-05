PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His Death Anniv

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Fourteen others, including the suicide bomber Dhanu, were killed.