PM Modi Pays Tributes To Dr Ram Manohar Lohia On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

On this occasion, he has shared some interesting nuggets from the pages of history consisting a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia’s father and him.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess.”

“Some interesting nuggets from the pages of history…a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia’s father and him.”

