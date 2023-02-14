PM Modi pays tributes on Pulwama attack’s 4th anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack three years ago.

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, the prime minister tweeted.On this day in 2019, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy.

The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

India avenged the Pulwama terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Balakot, destroying Jaish’s terror training camps.