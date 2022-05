PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Mother Bharti, on his birth anniversary.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary and said his “sacrifices will continue to give us inspiration and strength”.

“Tributes to the symbol of nationalism, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar ji’s life is a classic example of how one can live for the country. His sacrificing life will continue to give us inspiration and strength,” he tweeted.

“Veer Savarkar ji received two life imprisonment in one life and the inhuman tortures of the dungeon could not deter his resolve to take Mother Bharati to the ultimate glory,” Shah added.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on 28 May 1883 in Nashik.

He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term ‘Hindutva’.