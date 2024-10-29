New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes to tribal leader Shri Kartik Oraon on his birth centenary. Shri Modi hailed Shri Oraon as a great leader who dedicated his entire life to the rights and self-respect of the tribal community and being a vocal spokesperson of the tribal society to protect the tribal culture and identity.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“A tribute to the great leader of the country, Kartik Oraon on his birth centenary, who dedicated his life to the rights and self-respect of the tribal community. He was an outspoken spokesperson of the tribal society, who fought tirelessly to protect the tribal culture and identity. “His immeasurable contribution to the welfare of the underprivileged will always inspire the countrymen.”