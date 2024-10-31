Gujarat: On October 31, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, marking the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister. This day, celebrated as National Unity Day, honors Patel’s monumental role in unifying the nation.

In a solemn ceremony, PM Modi offered floral tributes at the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to the Iron Man of India. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted Patel’s unwavering commitment to national unity and sovereignty. “The unity and sovereignty of the nation were his utmost priorities in life. His personality and deeds will continue to inspire every generation of our country,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also administered the ‘Ekta Pledge’ to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to unity and integrity. The event featured the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, showcasing 16 marching contingents from various states, Union Territories, and Central Armed Police Forces.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid their respects to Patel at Patel Chowk in New Delhi, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping modern India. Across the country, various events and activities were organized to celebrate Patel’s vision and dedication to a united India.

National Unity Day, observed annually since 2014, serves as a reminder of Patel’s efforts to integrate over 565 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation for a cohesive and strong nation.