New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, honoring the legacies of two of India’s most revered leaders. The tribute ceremony took place at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, where PM Modi, along with other dignitaries, laid floral wreaths and participated in a prayer meeting.

In his tribute, PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring influence on India’s freedom movement and his unwavering commitment to the principles of truth and non-violence. “Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always be an inspiration for the country’s people,” Modi stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Gandhi, often referred to as the Father of the Nation, continues to inspire generations with his philosophy of Satyagraha and his efforts towards social justice.

PM Modi also paid respects to Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, who shares his birth anniversary with Gandhi. Shastri is remembered for his leadership during the Indo-Pak War of 1965 and his iconic slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), which underscored the importance of soldiers and farmers in India’s development23. “He dedicated his life to the country’s soldiers, farmers, and pride,” Modi remarked, emphasizing Shastri’s simplicity and honesty.

