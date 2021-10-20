PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maharishi Valmiki

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us.”

Every year, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.