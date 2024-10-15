New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to renowned scientist and Former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Paying homage to the esteemed scientist and former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji, on his birth anniversary. His visionary ideas and thoughts continue to guide the nation towards fulfilling the goal of a developed India.”

सुप्रसिद्ध वैज्ञानिक और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उनका विजन और चिंतन विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि में देश के बहुत काम आने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/g36gwh94Y9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2024

