New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, commemorated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji sacrificed everything to protect the pride and dignity of the motherland. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.