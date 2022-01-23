PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, as he called the Shiv Sena founder an outstanding leader.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.”

I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Bal Thackeray, an Indian politician who founded Shiv Sena, was born in Pune on January 23, 1926.