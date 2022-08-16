PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Punya Tithi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister tweeted; “Today, on the Punya Tithi of respected Atal Ji, visited Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. We remain inspired by Atal Ji’s efforts to serve India. He made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare our nation for the challenges of the 21st century.”

One of the eminent leaders of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India and a great statesman. Under his reign India grew leaps and bounds. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), he was elected to position in 1996 and 1999. He was not just a political leader but was also a great poet, orator, and the recipient of India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. India lost a gem when Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018.