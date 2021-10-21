PM Modi Pays Homage To Police Personnel Killed In Line Of Duty

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

