PM Modi Pays Homage To Police Personnel Killed In Line Of Duty

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

PragativadiNews 8172 posts 0 comments
