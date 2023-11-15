PM Modi pays floral tributes to Birsa Munda in Ranchi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to tribal icon Birsa Munda in Ranchi on his birth anniversary. He paid floral tributes to the 25-foot tall statue of the icon at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum, situated at the Old Central Jail where he had breathed his last on June 9, 1900.

Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“Respectful tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,” Modi posted on X.