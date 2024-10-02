New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Swachhta Abhiyan with the nation’s youth on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Shri Modi also urged citizens to participate in cleanliness-related activities today, strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat ”

“गांधी जयंती पर आज अपने युवा साथियों के साथ स्वच्छता आभियान का हिस्सा बना। मेरा आप सभी से आग्रह है कि आज आप भी अपने आसपास स्वच्छता से जुड़ी मुहिम का हिस्सा जरूर बनें। आपकी इस पहल से ‘स्वच्छ भारत’ की भावना और मजबूत होगी। #10YearsOfSwachhBharat ”

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/FdG96WO9ZZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

