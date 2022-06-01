Singer KK
PM Modi, Others Mourn Singer KK’s Sudden Demise

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the vast number of people who condoled the death of popular singer KK at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK,” Modi tweeted.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions that struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

 

