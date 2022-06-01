PM Modi, Others Mourn Singer KK’s Sudden Demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the vast number of people who condoled the death of popular singer KK at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK,” Modi tweeted.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions that struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

Saddened by untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK). His soulful voice gave life to songs in every genre. My condolences are with bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti! — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) June 1, 2022

This is Most Shocking …… Kk ji …. 💔 An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not With us today …….. Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ………… life !!!! pic.twitter.com/YBthHyDAtU — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 1, 2022

Singer #KK no more .What a shock. Rest in peace my brother. We love you 🙏🏽 — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) June 1, 2022

It’s difficult to process this news… memories of our good old #mtv days… voice of love is gone… strength to the family.. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/xZvi3qP815 — resul pookutty (@resulp) June 1, 2022