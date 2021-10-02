PM Modi, other political leaders pay floral tributes at Rajghat

New Delhi: On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.

Several senior politicians including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.